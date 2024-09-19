Skip to main content
Meriden Mall home page
Shop
Store Listings
Restaurant Listings
Directory Map
Deals
Events
articles
Info
About Us
Contact Us
Leasing
Directions
Mall Hours
Employment
Hey there, VIP
You Have
some
new deals waiting for you
View My Deals
Edit Profile
Hey there, VIP
Start Saving Now
Click below to follow your favorite stores and then watch the savings grow!
View My Stores
Become a
Meriden Mall VIP
Follow your favorite stores and be the first to know about sales, events, and more!
Start Saving Today
Meriden Mall home page
Come See
What’s in Store
Meriden Mall
View Directory
Come See
What’s in Store
Meriden Mall
View Directory
Explore Our Stores
Spencers Gifts - Canadian
Kay Jewelers
Sale
T-Mobile
Boscov’s
SHOE DEPT.
Sale
PretzelMaker
View Directory
Shop & Save
View Directory
Events
View More
Trends
View Trends
Stay in the know
Stay informed about Sales, Events & Promotions
Enter Your Email
I have read the
terms of use
and the
privacy policy
.
Meriden Mall
470 Lewis Avenue
Meriden
,
CT
06451
(203) 235‑3343
Privacy
Terms of Use
Site Map
Accessibility
placewise logo
HEADLINE
MESSAGE
CTA
Join our E-Club
Be the first
to know
Get the VIP updates on sales,
events and promotions!
Enter Your Email
I have read the
terms of use
and the
privacy policy
.